Ubisoft puts Far Cry 6 out to pasture before the inevitable next one, announces no more updates but online will continue

With Ubisoft rumoured to be working on a singleplayer sequel and some kind of live-service multiplayer follow-up, the studio has gently put Far Cry 6 out to pasture. While the game's online services will continue, it won't receive any updates in future. Yara will forevermore be what it is today, at least until those online services get switched off too.

Ubisoft made the announcement on the official Far Cry Twitter account, reassuring players that their "adventures can continue in Yara [without] interruption of online services," but that "the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6." The tweet didn't explicitly say anything about the reason for that, but given that it's been two years since the game came out and a new Far Cry is as inevitable as the rising sun, it's not too difficult to put two and two together.

Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara w/o interruption of online services however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6.We appreciate your passion, creativity, & love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud! pic.twitter.com/4Mk3BSmlE1November 1, 2023 See more

Rumours swirling in January this year suggested that Ubisoft was working on some kind of Far Cry extraction shooter in addition to a more traditional Far Cry 7. If real, it sounds like the kind of thing that would shake up the series' predictable mould a little, albeit by adopting the mould of games like Escape from Tarkov or Call of Duty's DMZ mode.

The series badly needs it. To be honest, though, I'd rather see the game's singleplayer changed up. I don't really want a multiplayer Far Cry so much as a Far Cry that takes the formula from the last three games (and their various expansions) and finds a way to evolve it.

Perhaps we'll get that too. If the reporting from January was accurate, Ubisoft is moving over to the Snowdrop engine for its next Far Cry projects. I'll keep my fingers crossed that change will spark some innovations across the entire series. I don't think we'll have to wait long for Ubisoft to tell us more.