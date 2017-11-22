Try the demo for this point-and-click RPG about a space wizard with many uncles

My Uncle Merlin is an adventure game starring Eddie, a novice wizard raised by orcs, and his titular uncle Merlin, who are adrift in space on a dragon-powered rocket. It's currently on Kickstarter, with developer Pocket Mana asking for $22,000 to bring it to life. At the time of writing, its campaign has earned $2,184 and will run for another 22 days.

Pocket Mana describes My Uncle Merlin as an adventure game "enriched with a few RPG elements." For starters, there's a stat system: the BDSM system, to be exact, which represents Eddie's body, soul, and mind aptitudes, and nothing else. Your stats affect your dialogue choices and other options, which in turn influence the characters you meet and enlist.

As you explore the solar system you can invite other people to join you on your spaceship, either as compatriots or to act as unwitting food for your dragon, George. Some characters provide useful information and abilities, but your ship can only hold so many people, so together with the fuel problem there's also a bit of a survival element to exploration. You can sample this for yourself in the free demo available via Kickstarter (and this link) which covers the game's first chapter.

Pocket Mana is targeting nine chapters for the final game, the timeline and scope of which are contingent on My Uncle Merlin's Kickstarter.