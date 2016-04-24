Total War: Warhammer is a mash-up ten years in the making

Total War and Warhammer is a match made in heaven. It makes so much sense, in fact, that Andy Hall, Lead Writer of Total War: Warhammer, told me The Creative Assembly and Games Workshop have been trying to combine the two for a decade. After all that time, I finally got my hands on it at PAX East, and it seems to be exactly what Total War fans are hoping for: a marriage of the two that doesn't drown out either. Watch the video above to see my full interview with Hall, and you can check out the video below to see a full, uncut battle.