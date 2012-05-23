Torchlight 2 beta ends tomorrow

A post on the Torchlight 2 website has confirmed that the beta will be ending tomorrow. "The reaction from everyone has been really gratifying", say the developers. "We're on the right path! Now it's time to incorporate the bulk of that feedback as we get back to finishing the game as a whole."

The beta ends at 4pm PDT/midnight GMT on Thursday the 24th of May. If Diablo 3 has distracted you from Torchlight 2, then here's your chance to try it out.

Torchlight 2 is due out this summer. To see the game in action, check out our class guides for The Outlander , The Engineer , The Embermage and The Beserker .