Todd Howard on chickens reporting crimes in Skyrim

Radiant Story is Skyrim's unique storytelling feature that acts as a narrator for the player. In practice, it'll look at the history of your playthrough and cater upcoming quests to your character. It might, for example, add context by switching out a kidnapped character for an NPC you've previously met.

Executive Producer at Bethesda, Todd Howard, let Tom into a secret while they discussed the feature a few weeks ago. Radiant Story was creating crime-conscious chickens.

PC Gamer : "Can you think of anything you've seen Radiant Story do that's surprised you?"

Todd Howard : Let's see... something that was good lately... but this was a bug - lately we realised that chickens were reporting crimes. I found that very funny. That was just last week: "Why are we getting caught?" "Oh, the CHICKENS are reporting the crimes!"

PC Gamer: (Laughs) If there's some way that could be made clear to the player, that'd be a great feature.

Todd Howard: That actually took us a while to track down, that bug. Like, "Why is this happening?" (Laughs)

