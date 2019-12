THQ and Games Workshop have announced that their licence agreement will be extended. It basically means that THQ can continue to create games that are packed full of Space Marines and Orks spelled with a "K".

THQ have had relative success with the license so far. We awarded Dawn of War 2: Retribution 88 in our review . Tom has written a preview about the upcoming Space Marine too; you can read that here .

What would you like to see THQ create with the 40K licence?