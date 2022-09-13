This Wipeout-style anti-gravity racing game looks like a literal blast

Audio player loading…

There's nothing quite like the feeling you get when you’re playing a racing game and you hit the seam just right coming out of a turn, scorch over some ridiculous boost mechanic, and just… fly. Upcoming indie Turbo Force (opens in new tab), from newcomers Blitzkrieg Games, looks like a good opportunity to do just that… in a year or so.

The Steam page for Turbo Force bills it as an "ultra fast anti-gravity racing game with online competitions, deep gameplay mechanics, and a track editor." Giving off serious F-Zero vibes, the gameplay video features some low-poly raceships flying around turns on a track hanging in midair over some pretty picturesque backgrounds.

While there’s not a lot to go on just yet, the stuff that’s there is pretty hype. The physics on the ships look smooth as butter, the tracks look interesting, and the theme playing over it is a banger. With some more development and an actual track editor, I could see this game being like a modern day mashup of Wipeout and Excitebike (I know I’m not the only one who spent infinite hours as a kid making up his own tracks).

With no new entries to the F-Zero or Wipeout franchises coming any time soon, it may be time for a new challenger in the antigrav race… space. After all, Captain Falcon has been doing more punching of faces than punching of gas lately—the last racing game he was in was F-Zero Climax on the Gameboy Advance in 2004.