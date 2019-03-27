This CyberpowerPC desktop with an RTX 2070 is $1,080 right now

Building your own gaming PC can be a lot of fun (and can save you some money), but there's nothing wrong with picking out a pre-built machine. One of CyberpowerPC's Ryzen-powered desktops is currently $1079.99 on Newegg — a decent price considering the hardware inside.

This PC has a Ryzen 7 2700 processor (8 cores/16 threads), 8GB of DDR4 memory, a 256GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive for games storage, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, a 600W power supply, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It's annoying that PC manufacturers are still building desktops with hybrid storage, but at least the SSD isn't 128GB, like we've seen on other systems.

CyberpowerPC didn't specify the exact brand/models for some of the components being used, but buying the same parts (including a copy of Windows 10) yourself would probably cost around $1,200. That doesn't include the keyboard and mouse included with the PC, or the free games from Nvidia and AMD (you get The Division 2, plus your choice of Anthem, Battlefield V, or Metro Exodus).

You can get the PC from the link below.

