The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate gaming keyboard is $46 right now (save $64)

Keyboard hunters: welcome to another Amazon Prime Day deal, but this time from another retailer. Huzzah for the competition! Right now, Walmart is offering a mighty $64 discount off the Razer BlackWidow Ultimate keyboard - now only $46 (that's half price). That is less than half price on a serious bit of kit.

The BlackWidow Ultimate offers some serious features in the form of 80-million key stroke lifespans to its buttons, blisteringly fast response times, and the fact that it's built with toughness and robustness in mind. This plank—as well as being a solid performer for games—is both dust and waterproof. So one accident doesn't mean the end of the line. And you can customise it to hell and back with Razer's robust synapse software, allowing remapping of commands, rebinding of buttons, and the ability to assign macro keys too.

While the big online retailers hogs the limelight right now, there many others like Walmart trying to muscle in to the game In fact we've got a whole hub designated to presenting you with the best PC gaming deals at other stores on Amazon Prime Day—check it out as there are some tasty deals in there. And for fans of the maker, here are all the best Razer Prime Day deals.

