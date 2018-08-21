One of the most confusing parts of buying a one of the best gaming chairs is sifting through all the different technical specifications, types, colors, and intricacies that makeup the market. There are so many options to choose from and they can all blend together and make the variety feel intimidating.

It’s important to choose the right chair, almost as important as the hardware choices when you build a new PC or the customizations you have for your character in Skyrim. This gaming chair will be a second home and you should be certain this one can support your body and play style.

A great option to go with in many cases is the Ewin Racing chair, we’ve been testing the EWin Calling Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair and it’s as sleek as they come.

From stylish and comfortable curves that fit to your side to sturdy and reliable armrests that have wide bases for relaxation, the Calling series is a step up from many other chairs including some of Ewin’s other products.

Feel & Fit

The Calling Series, specifically the CLE sku, reigns in some of the features found in the Flash series. It has the same 3D armrests that can adjust up-down, left-right, and forward-back but the movements are far smoother when finding the right place for your elbows. It’s base also also a smoother transition from the edges of the seat to where you sit. The simpler take on the Flash series features actually make the Calling series chair a bit more reliable in terms of subtle adjustments and overall comfort.

It ca depend on what you prefer, but the simple armrests on the Calling series were a welcome change for us after spending several weeks with the flash series. They are stable, firm, and a bit more stylish since they don’t have multiple buttons and switches on several sides. They slide up and down smoothly and have a good range for different heights and postures, and the horizontal movements are done by a simple push.

The Calling Series is similar to the Flash series in many ways The pillows, backrest, height, and backrest angles all feel familiar. They can both sustain a good amount of pressure on the back, just be careful about sudden and heavy movements to one side. The combination wheels and weight of the chair can lead to a fall, although it’s a small concern.

The backrest is straighter, firmer, and more collaborative with the two pillows on the CLE sku as well. It feels like it was meant to work in tandem with the pillows rather than be two different options for use, one with pillows and one without. It made sitting up straight easier and more comfortable.

The biggest test for us is whether or not we can sit back in an odd an exhaustion-caused posture after a long days work and still be comfortable. The result from that test were nothing but positive, even if we try to have the best posture we can most days.

Style & Satisfaction

Most chairs sport that same look with a tall back base, two holes in the backrest for air, two pillows for lower and upper back support, and then a wide base with wings on each side that support leaning to one side or the other. It’s also common for chairs to be two dominant colors, usually something cheery like blue, red, or green alongside a black or white outline.

The Calling Series has most of this with a beautiful splash of white in a few spots on the chair, it makes it stand out among the common two tone nature of other chairs. That flair combined with the usual race car like design of the chair makes it a great addition to any man cave, office, or game room.

We even did a lot of work while setup in our smooth seats our only piece of advice would be to make sure the chair that you get matches your height and weight measurements since armrests on a chair one size to big might hit the edges of your desk instead of slide under them and your feet may be stunted if the chair is too small.

Luckily that’s not an issue since Ewin has multiple options on their site about the size of your chair and we didn’t run into that issue when using the chairs designed to our specific requirements.

We with played various genres and platforms to see how the chair performed in different environments It was easy to cuddle up on the chair and dive into a long session of Octopath Traveler and comfortable enough to spend 30 minutes looting in Fortnite only to be killed by a sniper we didn’t even see (we were comfy enough to just jump back in to try for redemption).

All of those playthroughs were fun and relaxing, better than any couch, bean bag chair, futon, and most other gaming chairs we’ve played with. If you’re looking for a trustworthy options don’t hesitate to go with the Ewin Calling Series of gaming chairs.