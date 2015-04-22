Celebrate Earth Day by visiting planets way better than Earth

Earth. We love it, but is that just because we're stuck with it? For every good thing about our planet (oxygen, Maui, cat gifs, Italian food) there's a crummy thing (leaf blowers, Java updates, humankind's everlasting destructive wars based on ignorance and greed, the Paul Blart movie franchise) to offset it.

So, this Earth Day, instead of celebrating Earth, lets ditch this craphole planet and find something better. Here are the best planets to visit in PC games.