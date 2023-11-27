The best Cyber Monday deals on our favorite gaming gear

Cyber Monday's well underway, and if you've remained undecided on if and what to buy this weekend, we've got a cheat sheet to Cyber Monday PC gaming deals. On this list, we're prioritizing products over prices. Our hardware specialists test and review products all year long to provide updated advice on which is actually the best gaming headset or the best gaming laptop. So these are the best deals you can get this Cyber Monday on our very favorite thing in each category.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here.

Since these are all our favorite products, some definitely come with a price tag that reflects that. You're going to spend to sit your rear in our very favorite gaming chair while staring at the best monitor. If you want the affordable deals, pay particular attention to peripherals and also the great deals we've seen on SSDs this year. Down below you can score our favorite gamepad and headset for under $50 each and the best SSD for under $100.

Best gaming laptop

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | 16-inch| Intel Core i9 | RTX 4080 | 16 GB DDR5 RAM | 512 GB M.2 PCIe SSD | $2,749 $2,359.79 at Lenovo (save $389.21)

Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i is our favorite overall gaming laptop this generation and our favorite 16-inch as well. This particular build has half the RAM and SSD storage space as our favorite configuration in our guide to the best gaming laptops, but it still comes with that excellent CPU performance from the Intel Core i9 13900HX. You can upgrade that SSD to a 1TB for just $50 extra, too.

Best gaming monitor

Alienware AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $999.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $200)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

Best SSD

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $50.00)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now, but much like the SN770 on this list, it was cheaper a week ago. Stick around for a couple weeks and it'll likely drop in price again. But unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: $79.99 Best Buy | $79.99 Newegg

Best gaming chair

Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.

Best wired headset

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and while this isn't a gigantic discount we still think this price represents great value for money for such a high-performing headset.

Best wireless headset

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | Dynamic 50mm drivers | 15Hz–21kHz | Closed back | Wireless, USB Type-C connector | $199.99 $119.99 at HP (save $80)

The sound quality on the Cloud Alpha is great for gaming and music both, a great wireless version of one of our favorite gaming headsets. The microphone isn't fantastic, in our experience, but that doesn't bring down an otherwise great value set. Deals have gotten even better on this pair over the weekend and you can snag the new price at several retailers. HP's offering free shipping though, if you don't already have that perk elsewhere. Price Check: Amazon $119.99 | Target $119.99

Best gaming mouse

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | 30,000 DPI | Optical Sensor | 5 button | Wireless, USB Type-C | $149.99 $138 at Amazon (save $12)

The DeathAdder has long been a top-tier gaming mouse and the V3 Pro doubles down on the great tech. The discounts on offer for this rodent aren't incredible this weekend, so look elsewhere for big savings, but if you're set on having the best then you may as well snag it for a few bucks off.

Best gaming keyboard

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Mechanical | Hot-swappable | RGB lighting | PBT keycaps | $179.99 $144.99 at Amazon (save $35)

This is our favorite gaming keyboard today. An absolute dream to type on, the ROG Strix ticks all the boxes for connectivity, too. It's wireless, either via a dongle or Bluetooth, and of course you can plug it in wired if need be. A clever multi-function media wheel rounds off a keyboard that our Jacob is still using right now, despite having other boards to review. Price check: Newegg $164.99

Best gamepad