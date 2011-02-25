Team Fortress 2 Community Map Pack released

Valve have released a community map pack for Team Fortress 2. The pack contains three new maps, including one from the winner of the Team Fortress 2 Art Pass Contest . The maps include Nightfall: a payload race set in a rain soaked forest, Frontier, a single stage payload map in which the bomb has been replaced by a metal dragon monster, and Lakeside, a Egyptian King of the Hill map. The maps are free and will be playable the next time you boot up Team Fortress 2. Map Stamps can be bought in the item store to show support, with the proceeds going to the creators themselves.