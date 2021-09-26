Popular

Steam beta suggests you won't be able to revert to old game builds much longer

By

A feature beloved by modders, speedrunners, achievement hunters and game historians is being removed.

(Image credit: Valve)

The option to revert to an older build of a game has been an undocumented feature of Steam for a while now, but as SteamDB notes, the latest beta changes how the client connects to its content delivery network, removing the access customers had to previous versions of their games.

Going back to an earlier build wasn't something every Steam user was likely to need—in 2020 what was previously a command line function was quietly changed to require a third-party tool—but it still had value. Updates to games like Grand Theft Auto 4, Beat Saber, Dragonball Z: Kakarot, and various Bethesda RPGs have broken mods and required either updates from the modders or rolling back to an older build. Some speedrunners and achievement hunters rely on access to specific versions of games, and they're also worth having from an archival perspective. When an update to Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition made old replays unwatchable, casters had to downgrade to a previous patch to get them back.

It's worth pointing out that this is different to when developers give access to variant builds via beta branches, which won't be affected. Even if this change does go ahead in Steam's stable version, you should still be able to access the builds you need to play Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator in VR and enable split-screen co-op in Resident Evil 5, for instance.

"We do not know if Steam CDN will enforce this requirement for all games (if at all), or what other requirements may be", the SteamDB team writes, while also noting, "This change will impact how SteamDB operates, and we will no longer be able to fully track file lists of all games on Steam".

According to the beta patch notes, the change will "Ensure that all installed and Cloud-enabled games are synchronized as soon as possible, to avoid delays when launching games and to prepare for possible offline play."

We've reached out to Valve for comment and will let you know if we receive a reply.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was published in 2015, he edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and actually did play every Warhammer videogame.
See comments