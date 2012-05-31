Starforge trailer fights monsters, builds structures, base jumps from outer space

Starforge is a game about gathering resources, building defences, fighting aliens and punting yourself miles and miles using giant spinning hammers. It's a free to play game built by CodeHatch , a team of two men called Steve and Will. They've constructed an engine that will let you base jump from outer space to the surface of the planet below, where you can start moulding the terrain to build new structures. There'a s bit of Minecraft in there, a bit of Terraria, a splash of Tribes and a lot of comedy physics.

The video above, spotted on Reddit , was released alongside the first playable version of Starforge. The demo has proved so popular that CodeHatch can't mirror the files on their site, but the build is still available through the official Torrent feed . It's aimed at high-end PCs only, for now, and there a lot of bugs and absent features, but the developers say that there are a lot more fixes to come.

"All of the features promised in the video are in mid development and will appear in a future build very soon," they write under the YouTube video . "At the end of the day though we are just two people and only have 24 hours in a day like anyone else. We had no idea our project would receive this much attention and we hope that we timed this right. We will try our very hardest over the coming months and years to make this project the exact way we envisioned it to be."

It's remarkably ambitious, but the terrain manipulation already looks fantastic and outer space is gorgeous. This thing has "potential" scrawled all over it.