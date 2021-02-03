Save $200 on this gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3080 and Core i7 10700K

HP's Omen 30L desktop sports one of the fastest GPUs around, you just have to wait a few weeks for it to ship.

Pound for pound (and dollar for dollar), Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 is the best graphics card for gaming right now, and also incredibly scarce. You'll have better luck if you are in the market for a prebuilt PC. For those who are, there is an inviting discount available on HP's Omen 30L configured with an RTX 3080.

Normally priced at $1,999.99, entering in coupon code 10HOLIDAYGAMER2020 (save 10 percent) at checkout knocks $200 off the price, bringing it down to $1,799.99 with free shipping to boot. The only caveat is the estimated ship date is March 3rd. So, you have to be willing to wait a few weeks.

A very good omen HP Omen 30L | Core i7 10700K | GeForce RTX 3080 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at HP (save $200)

This is a high-end gaming PC with little in the way of compromises—you won't have to dial down the in-game settings very often with this configuration. Shipping is estimated for March 3rd, but it's worth the wait. Just be sure to use coupon code 10HOLIDAYGAMER2020 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

It's worth the wait, though. The base configuration is burly without any tweaks—it pairs an 8-core/16-thread Intel Core i7 10700K with the RTX 3080, and also features 16GB (2x8GB) of HyperX DDR4-3200 RAM and a speedy WD Black 512GB NVMe SSD for storage.

Other features include Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) connectivity, and all-in-one air cooler for the CPU, and a Cooler Master AMP 750W power supply with 80 Plus Platinum certification.

There are various upgrade options available as well, like opting for more RAM or storage. The one I would recommend is the bump to an Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless adapter, as it only adds $10 to the build. Even if you don't own a Wi-Fi 6 router yet, this will ensure your PC can take full advantage of it when you do, for a nominal cost.