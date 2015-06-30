Popular

Retro City Rampage is getting an MS-DOS edition

Finally, Retro City Rampage is getting the PC port none of us asked for. No, I'm not talking about the version that launched years ago, but rather a forthcoming port made specifically for PCs still running MS-DOS.

Announced on Facebook earlier today alongside the above image, Retro City Rampage 486 will, as the name suggests, operate on 486 PCs running MS-DOS (that presumably means it won't run on older processors). You'll need 4MB of RAM, 3.7MB of HDD space and a history of hording obsolete PC gear – though if you don't have the hardware and must play this version, DOSBox will probably run it.

More details are coming soon, but chances are there aren't a lot of people out there wailing for new MS-DOS software. But maybe there are? I don't know. Are you excited?

