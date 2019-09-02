(Image credit: ASUS)

As a veteran in the gaming hardware business, the Republic of Gamers (ROG) wasn’t going to miss one of the grandest gaming celebrations. Just as it did at PAX East, ROG has revived its eSports desks running Fortnite tournament from dusk till dawn. Anyone is free to drop in, put on a headset, and start playing.

Those looking to upgrade their hardware for the upcoming school year can follow Greg Checchi as he takes visitors through its hardware stations. Gamers who favor a comfortable viewing experience can opt for the 17-inch AUS Strix Hero 3 gaming laptop, which features a stunning 144Hz IPS narrow-bezel display, Nvidia RTX graphics, and Intel’s latest 9th-gen processors. If portability is a priority, then the 15-inch Zephyrus S GX502 is the better option. Named after the Greek god of the west wind, the Zephyrus S GX 502 weighs less than 5lbs but still packs a powerful Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a supreme 240Hz display for ultra-smooth gameplay.

The ROG Phone II also makes an appearance. Designed to maximize gaming enjoyability anywhere, anytime, the ROG Phone II features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 1TB of storage, and a 120Hz HDR display. Driving all these power-hungry parts is a titanic 6,000mAh battery--one of the biggest to ever be featured in a smartphone. To enable even more functionality, you can toss on the ROG TwinView Dock 2, which adds a second display and an external battery.