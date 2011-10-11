Prototype 2 trailer features slow-mo limb severing

[bcvideo id="1211736356001"]

You know Radical Entertainment understand the appeal of Prototype when they start throwing around words like 'ultimate power fantasy'. In this trailer the developers take you through the improvements they've made to the combat system for the sequel. Better blocking and acrobatic dodges will make fighting multiple tough enemies less cumbersome. There's also a new dismemberment system on show, which is not for the squeamish.

Expect to be sending enemy torsos spiralling off into the distance April 24 next year.