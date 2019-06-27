Prison Architect gets its first update from the new devs

When Paradox Interactive acquired sandbox jail sim Prison Architect from Introversion, the publisher said it was "eager to explore the development of potential new games", but Prison Architect is still getting attention, too. New developer Double Eleven released its first update, The Clink, today.

The Clink chucks a bunch of new floors and walls into your list, makes it easier to search for hidden tunnels, in turn stopping escapes. You'll also find more quick rooms in the quick build menu, when you can't be bothered to build another identical room by hand.

Check out the patch notes below:

Four new floor tiles and four new wall types added.

Increased the number of foremen that can be hired for larger prisons where foremen also teach programs.

Added new sprites for missing orientations to many items. Aiming to provide full set of rotations to all objects in the future.

Added “Guard Response” button that allows players to immediately send existing nearby guards to a location, instead of needing to hire additional guards to deal with incidents.

New “Tunnel Search” button that allows the player to have guards search all toilets only, for hidden escape tunnels.

Additional Quick Rooms added to the Quick Build menu, for quicker and easier room construction.

Following prisoners and staff has been made easier, you can now double-click on them to enable.

A hotfix was also put out, in case you were getting some crashes due to the update.

It's just a wee one, but it will probably be reassuring to modders and prison architects that it's still being supported by the new owners. According to Double Eleven, this is just the first of "lots of free updates and content". Paid DLC is also on the cards.

The Clink update is available now.