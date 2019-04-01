Popular

Play Snake (with trains) on Google Maps

Snakes on a Train.

Once the primary reason to get a brick-sized mobile phone, our fast-paced, modern world has left Snake far behind. But not today. Now you can combine the modern convenience of looking up a map on your phone or desktop with the simple joys of guiding an increasingly large and hungry snake through a labyrinth of its own making. Except now the snake is a train. Enjoy

Since it feels wholly unnatural to play Snake on anything other than a phone, you can also play on the mobile app. Both versions will be available for the rest of the week. I spent some time playing earlier today because I could tell that Samuel really wanted me to dig into this new game and not because my willpower is weak. 

I have concerns that have grown the more I have played. At first, I naturally assumed that the tiny humans were boarding the train. But what if they aren't? You have to essentially run over them, at which point they do a little jump and then vanish. Vanish off this mortal plane, perhaps? What exactly are you making us do, Google?

