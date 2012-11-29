PlanetSide 2 client-side mods will result in bans

If you were planning on letting your modding imagination run wild with PlanetSide 2, keep this in mind: you probably shouldn't. According to a post on the official PlanetSide 2 forum, a Sony representative has warned users that any client-side modifications will result in bans. "It is vital that you not run software which modifies the PlanetSide 2 client in any way," the post read .

"If you do this, you are indistinguishable from various hacks that work in the same manner. The result of this is that you will be banned from gameplay and lose your characters/items."

The Sony rep, known as 'Twist' on the forum, elaborated on the decision. "We cannot make exceptions to this. We do understand there are relatively harmless apps that fall in this category, but if we allowed those they would simply be used as a shield excuse by players trying to cheat."

The post also stipulates that certain modifications to Windows or Directx environments may also result in suspensions. "The most simple guidance here is do not use third party programs which change the PlanetSide 2 gameplay in any way unless it has been specifically cleared by SOE." 'Twist' later clarified that Mumble, Teamspeak, Fraps and Steam are "expressly allowed".

Via Games.on.net .