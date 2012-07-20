Popular

PES 2013 demo next week

A demo for this year's Pro Evo is hurtling our way like a ball kicked really hard by a man. It'll be here next Wednesday, giving us a chance to assume direct control of EU teams like England, Germany, Portugal and Italy, and South American teams from the Copa Libertadores like Santos FC, SC International, Fluminense and Flamengo. Allow stepover artist Ronaldo to deliver the same information through the language of dancing feet in the demo announcement trailer below.

Find out more about the latest PES on the official site , and check out more screenshots of virtual Ronaldo in the PES announcement post .

