What are the chances of Persona 5 coming to PC?

After the release of Catherine on PC, it seems more likely than ever that Persona 5 will eventually come to PC. Catherine was the first in-house Atlus game to be swept up in Sega's efforts to port its back catalogue to PC. In the past, this has yielded the likes of Bayonetta, Vanquish, Shenmue I and II, Yakuza 0, as well as the Valkyria Chronicles games. Persona 5 on PC is high on people's wish lists, including ours.

The publisher seems pretty serious about bringing console games to PC. And Sega owns Atlus. Before Catherine came to PC, the chances of Persona 5 coming to PC seemed slimmer. Now there's a precedent.

Here's everything we know about Atlus games and Persona coming to PC, including an extract from an interview where we asked Sega about the possibility, a teasing official 2019 comment on Atlus/Sega ports, and some discussion of the significance of Catherine coming to PC.

What Sega told us about Atlus ports in January 2019, which could one day include Persona 5 on PC

If you're curious about whether Persona 5 or other Atlus games coming to PC, this quote might give you a bit of hope. "We hope to have more exciting news to share from Sega/Atlus in regards to publishing on PC in the future," Sega told us in January 2019. We were specifically asking why Catherine's Full Body edition came to PS4 but not PC, as Steam got the classic version instead.

The suggestion from this statement is that this probably won't be the only Atlus game to come to PC—which surely makes Persona 5 a strong candidate.

Atlus asks players if they would like a PC port for Persona 5

Earlier this year, Atlus released a survey to its US players with a number of questions about their opinions on the future of several series. Although the survey is no longer available, Persona Central posted a list of questions from the survey that look pretty credible.

Reportedly, Atlus asked players "What do you want to see from Persona in the future?" with "PC Port" being an available option alongside things like DLC content and other platform ports. Of course this question was one of many, including the future of other Atlus series and players' other gaming habits. It's far from a promise, but Atlus likely isn't testing the water out of idle curiosity.

Atlus targets Persona 5 emulator with DMCA takedown notice

Last year, Atlus issued an aggressive DMCA takedown notice to PS3 emulator RPCS3, initially going to Patreon to request the project's campaign be removed entirely. At the time, RPCS3's page listed instructions on dumping Persona 5's software from a disc or PSN download. RPCS3 has since removed all reference to Persona 5 on both its Patreon and official webpages.

In its statement on the takedown notice, Atlus says "We understand that many Persona fans would love to see a PC version. And while we don’t have anything to announce today, we are listening! For now, the best way to experience Persona 5 is on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3."

Atlus may not necessarily have immediate plans to port Persona 5 to PC, and companies often do take preventative measures to protect their intellectual property, but its harsh stance on the situation may indicate they have more than a passing interest in releasing their own PC port.

We asked Sega about Persona on PC back at E3 2017—here's what it said

Flash back to E3 2017. We asked Sega's John Clark about the chances of the Persona and Yakuza games coming to PC, a year before Yakuza 0 was announced at our very own PC Gaming Show.

Here's how he responded when we asked specifically why Atlus games hadn't come to PC at that time. "The great thing about being involved with Atlus and you see it through Sega America and Atlus—they’re bringing out Persona 5, which is an Atlus title but they’re bringing out new editions of the Yakuza titles, they’re doing that together—and so it just makes sense that we all talk together about extending all of those, incredible IP, across to Steam and recognise the fact that the PC audience adds to those community and consumer experiences, it doesn’t detract from it and it isn’t anything that they need to be concerned about, so... those conversations definitely happen."

"It just makes sense that we all talk together about extending all of those, incredible IP, across to Steam and recognise the fact that the PC audience adds to those community and consumer experiences." Sega's John Clark in 2017

We put to Clark that everyone has a wish list of games they want to see on PC from Sega, and that the publisher seemed to be aware of it, based on the release pattern of its old classics. Here's how he responded: "Yeah, if you send that list to us and I’ll [show] you which ones we can tick, which ones are on our list, which ones are possibilities, which ones are not possibilities, which ones we’ve talked about, which ones we’re talking about, which ones we’re working on—they’ll be on that list." This is pretty non-committal—in short, Sega has a big list of old games it could bring to PC, and some are possibilities, while others aren't.

When we asked about Yakuza, Clark said, "It’s on that list, you know?" Obviously, we know how that ended—with Yakuza 0 landing on PC just over a year later and winning one of our GOTY awards. We then pressed on Persona. "Of course, of course—I keep saying ahead of you, I’m trying to guess what you’re going to say next..." Clark seemed to be referring to Persona also being on the aforementioned wish list, here.

"But we don’t feel that anything is off the table in terms of these conversations," he continued. "The fact that as an organisation, we’re having these [conversations], they’re healthy conversations, they’re constructive, we recognise the value, we recognise the value of the community, we recognise the value of the IP. The IP has got continued life to grow bigger and yeah, we’re having those conversations."

Again—all very non-committal, and I definitely suggest reading the full interview for context on our discussion. But the fact that 18 months later we have both Catherine and Yakuza 0 on PC suggests there aren't many limiting factors keeping games off PC.

Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Scramble

In April, Atlus fully announced Persona 5 Royal for PS4, an expanded version of P5 similar to Persona 4 Golden. The new version will add additional character interactions and a third semester when it releases in Japan this October and everywhere else in 2020.

Atlus has also announced Persona 5 Scramble, an action game in the style of Dynasty Warriors or Hyrule Warriors releasing on PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.

While neither release is coming to PC yet, Atlus does seem to be on a bit of a Persona announcement streak. Maybe they'll make it a hat trick and give us the third announcement we're hoping for.