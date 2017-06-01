PC Gamer US July issue: Star Wars Battlefront 2

Over the past few weeks, we've learned quite a lot about DICE and EA's second bite of the Battlefront cherry. We know that it probably won't have a season pass, its release date, that its classes will add greater depth to its team play, and we know that its campaign is being penned by Spec Ops: The Line's lead writer Walt Williams.

As Sam details in this month's cover story, that last part is interesting because Star Wars Battlefront 2 features a huge single-player element. Join him as he explores the latest jaunt into the galaxy far, far away to learn if expansive solo play can transform the 2015 original.

Elsewhere inside, Hannah Dwan enrols in a long-serving Jedi Academy roleplaying server that's still active over 13 years since the game's launch, and we chat to Creative Assembly about the new factions heading to the upcoming Total War: Warhammer 2. We take a look at the making of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's much-praised Palisade Bank level; while Tom, Phil and Samuel buddy up in Dawn of War 3's competitive multiplayer for this month's After Action Report.

This month: