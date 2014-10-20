One day left to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards are nearly here. All across the world, top developers are nervously eyeing their competition—hoping that they'll win out in this Friday's publicly voted award ceremony.

You have one day left to help decide those winners. Just head over to the official Golden Joysticks voting site, and choose the most deserving game in each of the categories. Voting closes tomorrow, 21 October.

If you need an extra incentive, you can receive a free copy of XCOM: Enemy Unknown while stocks last. You'll also be entered into a prize draw to win an iPad Air.

More than that, though, you'll have the chance to help the PC come out as ultimate winner—demonstrating to the world the power and potential of the platform. If you need some voting suggestions, we've listed our picks for each relevant category.