Nvidia's CPU hogging bug finally and fully nixed with official driver release

After releasing a Hotfix driver version 531.26 (opens in new tab) last week, Nvidia has now implemented a full WHQL release to finally and fully fix the bug that caused Nvidia's Container software to continue hoovering up CPU resources on exiting a game.

As we reported previously, there were existing workarounds (opens in new tab), including rolling back to a previous driver or simply popping a cap in the Nvidia Container task in Task Manager.

The Nvidia bug was one half of a pair of wonky driver updates from Nvidia and AMD. If Nvidia's bug was a minor inconvenience, AMD's glitch could actually leading to corrupted Windows installations (opens in new tab). Nasty.

To be fair the AMD, their issue seemed as much a consequence of Windows Update being hell bent on doing its update thing, whatever the impact, as AMD's badly written code. AMD itself advised users how to ensure the confliction with Windows Update doesn't happen.

"We recommend users ensure all system updates are applied or paused before installing the driver, and that the 'Factory Reset' option is unchecked during the AMD driver installation process."

Another win for Windows update. Not. Anyway, you can download the new Nvidia driver here (opens in new tab). And with that, we are officially calling a close on this fun little graphics driver saga.