News on Rainbow Six Siege's Tachanka rework is coming this week

Back in February we got our first look at Rainbow Six Siege's long-promised Tachanka rework. As the game's most unviable defence operator, it'll be oddly sad to see him become more than a weird joke. And that seems destined to happen: as Morgan reported back then, Tachanka is getting a flame grenade launcher, and his famously cumbersome mounted machine gun will become his detached primary weapon.

After many months of radio silence on the matter, Ubisoft has confirmed more Tachanka action is coming this week. A video will go live on October 7 at 1pm ET (10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST on October 8).

A Tachanka rework is coming…📺Tune In07/10/2020UTC: 17:00EDT: 13:00 pic.twitter.com/YDbN3yIibmOctober 5, 2020

Whether this means the update is rolling out this week or not is anyone's guess, though hackers have reportedly been accessing the revamped Tachanka for some time. Check out some footage below: