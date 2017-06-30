Newegg's Independence Day sale begins today

Independence Day is next week, but the sales are already beginning. From today until Tuesday, Newegg has money off a whole range of items. Check out the main sale page, or have a look at some of the hardware we've highlighted below.
- MSI Z270 SLI Motherboard: $110
- MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Motherboard: $120
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X CPU: $350
- WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: $57
Need some new parts for your PC this summer? Newegg has you covered for the next few days.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our for more info.