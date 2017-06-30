Popular

Newegg's Independence Day sale begins today

Lasting until July 4 itself.

Independence Day is next week, but the sales are already beginning. From today until Tuesday, Newegg has money off a whole range of items. Check out the main sale page, or have a look at some of the hardware we've highlighted below.

Need some new parts for your PC this summer? Newegg has you covered for the next few days.

