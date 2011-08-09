Minecraft mod adds terrifying tornadoes

Youtuber "Cordon Freeman" has thrown up a video of the scary but awesome tornado mod he's working on for Minecraft (spotted on Reddit ). It dynamically snatches blocks, fire and even pigs from ground, wraps them into a central funnel and then scatters them across the landscape, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Cordon says that he's released an early version of the tornado mod for people to play around with. We haven't had a chance to test it out yet. To be honest, we're slightly scared of it. Its creator says he might work it into a bigger weather mod. We'd quite like to see some volcanoes. What do you think?

For more amazing Minecraft mods, have a browse of our roundup of twenty of the best, here's part one , and here's part two . You'll find Cordon's instructions for installing the mod below.

To Install/Use: