Minecraft adventure update leaked early

Pre-release code for the hotly anticipated Minecraft adventure update was leaked over the weekend. The code was initially distributed to trusted users for testing, but was then opened up to everyone, with Joystiq are reporting that Mojang developer Jens 'Jeb' Bergensten was in fact behind the 'leak'.

Notch gave people his blessing to try it out, but asked that they report any bugs they found.

You can find details of how to download the pre-release version on the Minecraft Forums . Jeb reports on twitter that the release version of 1.8 will be available once he's fixed the bugs reported so far.

