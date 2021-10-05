Microsoft is celebrating Windows 11's launch with a freaking NFT

Windows 11 is out today, and Microsoft is celebrating the launch in all sorts of ways. There's a big Times Square ad, some Windows 11-branded ice cream, and an absolutely wild light-up takeover of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, but none of that prepared me for the livestream Microsoft is holding tonight to close out launch day. At 5 pm PST Microsoft's streaming Elevenation, a "6D musical experience" starring musicians Tate McRae and Allen Stone. And what 6D musical experience would be complete without an NFT?

That's right: Microsoft's making an NFT to celebrate the launch of an operating system, which strikes me as a certified 'How do you do fellow kids?' move if ever there was one. The site for the launch event is light on details: the FAQ helpfully poses the question "What is the Windows 11 NFT?" and then provides this as an answer:

"The Windows 11 NFT is a one-of-a-kind cryptographic token that lives in your digital wallet and unlocks valuable experiences and rewards."

The 6D experience also seems to simply be a livestream with multiple camera angles to choose from, so sadly it's still just a boring ol' 3D concert you'll be watching on a 2D screen. Sorry, folks—Microsoft hasn't revolutionized science and mathematics to bring you this event.

What "valuable experiences and rewards" could the Windows 11 NFT be promising, I wonder? An exclusive wallpaper? A fun avatar of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella singing a duet with Tate McRae? A guaranteed waste of everyone's time and our planet's resources? We'll find out soon enough.