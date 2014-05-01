MechWarrior Online gets private matchmaking, and a glitch, in latest patch

In a move that could be transformative for competitive players as well as anyone looking to settle a grudge, MechWarrior Online has added a private matchmaking system. Dubbed the "Launch Module" by developer Piranha Games, the free-to-play shooter now offers a variety of options for setting up and carrying out tournaments, leagues, and 1v1 showdowns, depending on a player's level of investment in the game.

While basic private match functionality is open to all players, beyond launching a game with a full lobby of 24 'mechs, additional customization of private matches is restricted to team leaders with a premium, real-money subscription to MWO. With premium time activated, more features become accessible, such as selecting specific map, group size, or class restrictions. A detailed rundown of the private match system is carried out in the video below.

Tuesday's patch also includes its share of bugs, unfortunately. With the Launch Module system, MWO was set to make a major change to public matchmaking as well, with the introduction of weight and class restrictions to all public games. Public matches were to be organized around a new system dividing every 12-pilot team into balanced groups with three 'mechs from each of the game's four weight classes. But the new balancing proved unstable and has been turned off until Piranha can find a solution.

After the appearance of a new user interface , a stats reset, and an achievement system in recent months, MWO is giving players more and different reasons to stick around. With a compelling combat experience as its core draw, all the changes the game has seen so far feel meaningful and forward-looking, something long-time players are sure to recognize. Bugs aside, it bodes well for what so many veterans are likely waiting for—the eventual launch of MWO's metagame Community Warfare .