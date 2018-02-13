[Updated] Mark of the Ninja, Invisible Inc and other great indies are cheap on GOG

Update: Another batch of top-shelf indies have made their way into GOG's sale, including quite a few horror games. Here are some of the best:

Original story follows. At the time of writing, all deals included in the original story are still live.

Original story:

A bunch of good indie games are cheap on GOG right now. Nearest I can tell, there's no discernible pattern or schedule to these deals, but the discounts are steep and the games are great, so no complaints can be made. Here are some of the standouts: