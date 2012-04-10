Magic: The Gathering Duels of the Planeswalkers 2013 announced

When Evan and Josh demanded I join their Magic: The Gathering tournament, I knew I'd have to learn the game fast. Duels of the Planeswalker 2012, Magic's digital cousin, is the best method for learning the game quickly. The announcement of a new 2013 edition means more decks, game types, and cards to explore for new and experienced players alike.
Duels of the Planswalkers 2013 is bringing the following to the, erm, table:
- New decks and cards
- A new final boss: Magic's epitome of evil, Nicol Bolas
- New puzzle challenges
- Option to manually tap lands
- New Planechase multiplayer mode that utilizes the Phenomenon card type
- Oh, and iPad support...if that's your kind of thing
If you're new or just interested in Magic: The Gathering, I recommend grabbing Duels of the Planeswalker 2012 on Steam and checking out the full 2013 announcement .