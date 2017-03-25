Latest Conan Exiles update adds dye system and new weapons

Conan Exiles developer Funcom has released a new update that adds new weapons, the ability to dye your armour, and more. In addition to the update, Funcom announced that it'll introduce an Exploit Hunters program, which the studio hopes will help "eliminate exploits as early as possible."

The program is being put in place to reward players that bring serious exploits to Funcom's attention. No other details were revealed, but community manager Jens Erik said that more information on the program will be revealed next week.

As for some of the exploits that are already known, Funcom has released a bunch of fixes in the update to take care of them. Some of the exploits listed include falling through the map to gain access to other parts of the world, duplicating equipped armour off of unconscious player bodies, and building inside cliffs and mountains.

The update also adds eight new weapons—bows, maces, axes, and more—in addition to rebalancing all weapons in order for their damage to scale with level. On top of that, players will now be able to craft Hyena Armour and re-colour it with dyes made in the Firebowl Cauldron, while a new system cleans up decaying buildings over a period of time. You'll also notice that blacksmiths, woodworkers, smelters, and other thralls will now animate.

Additionally, players can take advantage of a free feat respec when opening the respective menu after this update.

There are a bunch of other changes and additions, and you can check them out here. If you haven't gotten the chance to play Conan Exiles yet, you should probably know that it has penises that you can change in size. You can check out our investigative piece of the endowment slider here. But if you want to skip the weiners and balls and jump right into the game, read our guide on how to survive the first few hours of Conan Exiles.