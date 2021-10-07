Kingston's 16GB and 32GB DDR5 memory kits receive Intel's stamp of approval

It won't be long before Alder Lake arrives, and when it does, the next-gen CPU architecture will usher in the era of DDR5 memory within the mainstream segment. Kingston is ready for the new era, with at least two kits that it claims are the very first to pass muster from the Intel Platform Validation program.

This basically means the kits meet a certain set of criteria and ultimately will play nice with integrated memory controllers baked into Alder Lake processors, and presumably with accompanying Z690 motherboards.

Intel provides a high-level overview of the process. Memory makers send in modules for testing, which are then inspected and tested. If they pass, they become validated, and companies like Kingston optionally shout about it from a mountain top, as is the case here. And if there are issues, Intel and the memory maker attempt to iron them out before re-testing.

Normally a memory maker wouldn't bother announcing platform validation. This is a bit of a different situation, however, with DDR5 just now getting ready to hit the ground running. Furthermore, Kingston says it has a whole bunch of DDR5 memory on hand, hinting that there will not be a shortage.

"We are looking forward to unveiling our latest DDR5 portfolio and have made significant investments into enabling the upcoming launch," said Yo Chen, VP of Kingston's DRAM business division. "By early sourcing of components during a global shortage to enhancing our production infrastructure with the latest DDR5 platforms, we are able to support high volume demand."

The validated parts include a 16GB DDR5-4800 module (KVR48U40BS8-16) and a 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-4800 memory kit (KVR48U40BD8-32). Both stick with the official JEDEC specifications for DDR5 RAM.

Kingston also makes clear that these are the first of many more DDR5 memory products to come. It plans to follow these up with high-performance modules—presumably ones that go beyond 4,800 MT/s (perhaps under its Fury brand), as well as both low and high capacity kits and multiple form factors (meaning SO-DIMM for laptops).

While Kingston claims it is the first to receive validation by Intel, it is not the only one. Twitter user @momomo_us called to attention a recently published Intel document (PDF) outlining a dozen validated DDR5 kits. Kingston's kits appear on the list, as do ones from Crucial, Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. All of them adhere to JEDEC's baseline specification.