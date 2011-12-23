Introducing Roger the Christmas Robot

Well, that crept up on us. You may have noticed that it's Christmas. That's the good news. The bad news is that the PC Gamer team are about to abandon their desks for a week to enjoy the company of their friends, family and the Steam sale.

We haven't abandoned the site; over the next couple of days we've asked left Roger the Christmas Robot in charge of the CMS. He'll be posting the Game of the Year awards, our grand 2012 preview, and some interviews and opinion pieces.

We'll also be playing all of our favourite games online, so don't be a stranger. Come and find us. You'll see us in the TOR guilds , on Battlefield 3 , and in our Steam community .

From everyone at PC Gamer, have a very merry Christmas, and a happy 2012. We'll see you online.