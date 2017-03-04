iBuyPower slips Ryzen processors into gaming PC lineup

System builder iBuyPower now offers a range of gaming PCs featuring all three of AMD's newly launched Ryzen processors (Ryzen R7 1700, R7 1700X, and R7 1800X). These configurations start at $969, though one of the more interesting listings is the Ryzen Pro Daily Special.

The Daily Special configuration is currently marked down from $1,799 to $1,499. Like most of iBuyPower's systems, most of the parts are customizable, so you can upgrade and downgrade components based on your budget and needs. The base configurations includes the following:

Corsair Carbide Spec Alpha case (black and red)

AMD Ryzen R7 1700X

Corsair Hydro Series H60 liquid CPU cooler

ASRock X370 Killer SLI motherboard

16GB (8GBx2) of DDR4-2400 memory

GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card

480GB Adata SP550 SSD

800W power supply with 80 Plus Bronze certification

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Go here to customize and/or purchase the Daily Special, and if you do, be sure to tick the box to receive your choice of For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildland at not additional cost.

As for the $969 configuration, the true starting price is a little higher than advertised if you don't already own an operating system that you can install—this one comes with a bare hard drive.

The rest of the specs are similar except that it has an iBuyPower Slate Gaming case with two side glass windows, Ryzen R7 1700 processor, Radeon RX 470 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, and a 1TB hard drive. The RAM, motherboard, CPU cooler, and power supply are the same.

Other Ryzen configurations can be found here.

