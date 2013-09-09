Hearthstone beta key giveaway: grab instant access to Blizzard's new card battling game

Hearthstone is a new card-battling game from Blizzard set in the WarCraft universe. You take the role of one of nine heroes, customise your deck (or roll with a standard preset) and then deploy monsters and spells against other players to destroy them, which levels you up and gives you virtual fun-bucks with which to buy packs of new cards. It's feels like PopCap have made a card game. Magic missiles whistle-thump against enemy cards. Big spells can obliterate the board in a quick, roaring conflagration. It's reactive, satisfying and simple, and you can play it right now if you happen to grab one of the 350 keys we have to give away below.

How to redeem your key:



Log in to Battle.net account management using your Battle.net account

Go to Games & Codes > Add a Game Key.

Enter your game key—see the “Your Hearthstone Game Key” section below.

Select Windows or Mac as your operating system. This will begin the combined Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft/Battle.net download and installation process.

Once prompted, enter your Battle.net account name and password. The Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft installation process should continue automatically.

Once installation is complete, press Play and enjoy!

And an additional bit from Blizzard: N ote that as a beta tester for Hearthstone, you will also be using Battle.net's new desktop app, designed to improve the launcher experience for all Blizzard games. For more information about this app, check out our blog and FAQ . Your participation in the Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft beta test is dependent upon accepting the Battle.net End User License Agreement prior to installing the app.

