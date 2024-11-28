Show 'em you're serious about gaming: Our favorite wireless gaming headset is now down to $126

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $125.99 at Amazon (save $74)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount. Price check: Walmart $149.99 | Newegg $145

Hot damn, that's a great discount on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. Down from its usual $200 price tag, Amazon currently has this lovely gaming headset at a 37% discount. That puts the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless down to $126 right now, and that's not a price to scoff at when you're getting superb audio in a comfortable package, alongside "battery life that can only be described as witchcraft".

Keep in mind that this is our pick for the best wireless gaming headset. We scored the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless at 90% in our review, and it's been wearing the crown ever since.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Don't be surprised when you get hold of this gaming headset if you start believing in magic. I don't mean the kind of magic the Coca Cola truck brings around this time of year. I'm talking about the wonder you'll feel when you don't have to charge the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless for weeks on end. That's thanks to the 300-hour battery life it brings. That's one less thing on your plate, I suppose.

Aside from that, you're looking at a headset that's great for not only gaming—with fantastically clear footsteps and precise audio—but also for listening to music.

On top of that, they're comfortable despite not being the lightest headset in the land. A lot of the time, heavy headsets will press into your crown and get really painful after long gaming sessions... not these babies. They even work well with the PS5 if that's your bag.

And all this comes with the flashy, easy-to-recognize HyperX aesthetic that'll show how serious you are about gaming.