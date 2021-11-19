Everything in the first Halo Infinite battle pass

You'll feel right at home as soon as you open the Halo Infinite battle pass if you've played the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone in recent years. But while 343's approach makes some welcome changes to the well-established formula, Nat thinks it sucks in its current, glacially-slow state. Thankfully 343's made changes.

But it's not all bad. If you're a FOMO-afflicted Spartan, you'll be pleased to know that 'Heroes of Reach,' the first Halo Infinite battle pass, will be available indefinitely, even when the actual, longer-than-normal season ends in May 2022. All forthcoming passes will be available for good, too, so you don't need to worry about losing any rewards when a season elapses. Then, if you have more than one on the go, you can choose which pass to plug in your progress.

Then the rest of it is as you'd expect: 100 tiers, free and paid premium tracks, and plenty of cosmetics such as weapon skins and armour coatings—the latter can be paired with different shaders, or you can stick to matching sets. So, here's how the battle pass works in Halo Infinite, and what you can get in it.

Halo Infinite battle pass price: how much the premium track costs

Since you don't need to worry about paying for battle pass rewards that'll just vanish into thin air in a few months' time—with the exception being the limited-time 'Fracture' events, the first awarding the Halo Infinite Yoroi samurai armour next week—you may be more interested in paying for some extra goodies. Like other systems you'll have seen in other recent multiplayer games, some of the rewards will be available for free as you progress, with others only available to paying players.

The premium track is bought with credits: You can get just the premium pass for 1000 credits, or the pass with a 25-tier XP jump for 2800. It's simpler to just get the pass on its own, since there's a 1000 credits pack available for $10 (£7.99), but the next pack up is only 2200 credits for $20 (£15.99). As you'd expect, the bigger the credits bundle gets, the more credits you get for your dollar/pound.

Halo Infinite battle pass rewards list

Below you'll find every reward available in the first Halo Infinite battle pass, whether you're paying for free, or you've committed some cash toward some extras:

1-25

Tier Reward Free/Premium 1 FUI epic backdrop Free 1 Mark V (B) epic armour kit Premium 2 UA / Type B1 rare helmet attachment Premium 3 UA / DO-01-CCR Breaching Kit epic chest Premium 3 Challenge swap Free 4 UA / P1DA Bracer rare wrist Premium 5 Blure rampage epic coating Premium 5 Challenge swap Free 6 Bryce rare visor Free 6 Challenge swap Free 7 SAP / EVA rare left shoulder pad Premium 8 SAP / EVA rare right shoulder pad Premium 8 Challenge swap Free 9 TAC / RS / Willow rare helmet attachment Premium 10 EVA epic helmet Premium 11 Stone Green rare coating Free 11 XP boost Premium 12 TAC / MAT-2519C Communicator epic chest Premium 13 TAC / MC5 Tacpad epic wrist Premium 13 Challenge swap Free 14 Noble Principle epic coating Premium 15 Commando epic helmet Premium 15 Challenge swap Free 16 Calm Blossom rare stance Free 16 XP boost Premium 17 Noble epic visor Premium 18 HUL (3) / BNR / Courier Pearl epic helmet attachment Premium 18 Challenge swap Free 19 Noble Command epic stance Premium 20 Carter-A259 Kit Free 21 Util / Enav Beacon rare chest Free 21 XP boost Premium 22 Noble epic nameplate Premium 23 Noble epic charm Premium 23 Challenge swap Free 24 UA / DO-06-FGM Tactical Kit rare chest Premium 25 FCI / Fascia legendary helmet attachment Premium 25 Challenge swap Free

26-50

Tier Reward Free/Premium 26 Vandal epic visor Free 26 XP boost Premium 27 TAC / SRT UGPS epic wrist Premium 28 System of Systems epic backdrop Premium 28 Challenge swap Free 29 TAC / T-Mags rare chest Premium 30 Aviator rare helmet Premium 31 Ancient Code epic colour Free 31 XP boost Premium 32 SAP / SNP legendary left shoulder pad Premium 33 SAP / SNP legendary right shoulder pad Premium 33 Challenge swap Free 34 Noble Observer epic coating Premium 35 Scout epic helmet Premium 35 Challenge swap Free 36 Lumu rare AI model Free 36 XP boost Premium 37 HUL-I / RS / Argon legendary helmet attachment Premium 38 UTIL / Desert Patrol epic chest Premium 38 Challenge swap Free 39 Noble Strike epic stance Premium 40 Challenge swap Free 41 Tempest Lilac rare coating Free 41 XP boost Premium 42 Noble epic emblem Premium 43 TAC / Recon Package rare chest Premium 44 Search and Assess rare stance Premium 45 Recon legendary helmet Premium 45 Challenge swap Free 46 UA / Agathius epic left shoulder pad Free 46 XP boost Premium 47 MK59E CBRN / Glance epic helmet attachment Premium 48 Challenger epic glove Premium 48 Challenge swap Free 49 Critical Path epic backdrop Premium 49 UA / Agathius epic right shoulder pad Free 50 Judgement Phoenix legendary kill effect Premium 50 Challenge swap Free

51-75

Tier Reward Free/Premium 51 Dynasty epic visor Free 51 XP boost Premium 52 UA / Type FJ epic kneepad Premium 53 M45 Hardcase epic hip attachment Premium 53 Challenge swap Free 54 Noble Intercessor epic coating Premium 55 Air Assault epic helmet Premium 55 Challenge swap Free 56 Ghost Grey epic coating Free 56 XP boost Premium 57 Noble epic emblem Premium 58 TAC / RS / Starlight epic helmet attachment Premium 58 Challenge swap Free 59 Noble Confidence epic stance Premium 60 Catherine-B320 Kit legendary armour kit Premium 60 Challenge swap Free 61 Kill Count epic backdrop Free 61 XP boost Premium 62 SAP / ODST rare left shoulder pad Premium 63 SAP / ODST rare right shoulder pad Premium 63 Challenge swap Free 64 Helljumper rare visor Premium 65 ODST epic helmet Premium 65 Challenge swap Free 66 Karaba Sirocco rare coating Free 66 XP boost Premium 67 UA / ODST rare chest Premium 68 Keep It Clean rare charm Premium 68 Challenge swap Free 69 Super Tone legendary colour Premium 70 Superintendent legendary AI model Premium 70 Challenge swap Free 71 UA / M557 Jackplate rare chest Free 71 XP boost Premium 72 UA / Type JOR epic kneepad Premium 73 UA / Vauntlock legendary chest Premium 73 Challenge swap Free 74 Noble Defender epic coating Premium 75 Grenadier epic helmet Premium 75 Challenge swap Free

76-100

