Guardians of the Galaxy is among March's PC Game Pass arrivals

At least five new games will hit PC Game Pass in March, with more to be confirmed later in the month. The highlight is Guardians of the Galaxy, if only because it's only five months old and still retails for $60 on Steam. It'll join the service on March 10 and is apparently worth checking out: our reviewer described it as " a surprisingly good time " which is a strong appraisal when it comes to licensed superhero games.

Also in the barrel is Far: Changing Tides , a contemplative post-apocalypse game about sailing a sci-fi ship through miserable lands. Launching today, it's the sequel to Far: Lone Sails , which Andy dug back in 2018.

Elsewhere, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy 13 arrives on March 3, Kentucky Route Zero on March 10, and Young Souls—a 2D beat 'em up RPG—on the same day. If you use the Xbox cloud gaming service, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Kentucky Route Zero, Guardians of the Galaxy and Young Souls will be available there too.

As always, a handful of titles will leave the subscription service in March, so if you haven't taken the opportunity to play Nier: Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight 3 and The Surge 2, maybe it's time to boot those up before they disappear on March 15. You can also buy them outright with a 20% discount on the usual price.