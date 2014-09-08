GOG celebrates its sixth birthday with cheap games

GOG.com is six years old , which means it's far too young for the violence and naughty swears that litter this site. In fact, it's far too young for the games that it's currently selling as part of its birthday sale. If you're not, you can enjoy up to 80% off selected titles from its history.

Each day, the service will reduce the price of games added on each of its six years of existence. If the first day is anything to go by, it's going to be a great chance to pick up some cheapy games both old and new. Right now, you can get discounts on Beyond Good and Evil , Far Cry , Jagged Alliance 2 , Duke Nukem 3D , Broken Sword 2 and Unreal Gold , among others.

You can see the full selection of Day 1 games right here . They'll be available until tomorrow, 11am BST.