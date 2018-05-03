Get a Dell desktop with a GTX 1070 for $994 right now

For the most part, prebuilt PCs have been immune from inflated GPU prices, and to a lesser extent memory as well. If you're willing to go that route, one of the better deals right now is Dell 'New XPS Tower' configured with an Intel Core i5-8400 processor and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card.

The configuration we put together comes to $1,130 with free shipping, though if you apply coupon code SAVE12 at checkout, you'll knock the price 12 percent to $994 and change.

That's a six-core processor paired with a fast graphics card, and 8GB of DDR4-2666 memory. It also has a 256GB PCIe x4 solid state drive, though you can swap it out for a 1TB hard drive (7200 RPM) and save $30 if you prefer to have more storage over speed.

Many of the parts are actually configurable. So for example if you want to bump up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, the cost comes to $1,126 after applying the 12 percent off coupon code.

Here are a few different possible configurations (pricing reflects 12 percent discount):

Core i5-8400, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1070: $994.39

Core i5-8400, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: $1,126.39

Core i5-8400, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, GeForce GTX 1080: $1,099.99

Follow this link to buy the first configuration (Core i5-8400, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, GTX 1070) for $994.39. If the parts reset to default, just select the proper parts. Note that Dell automatically configures this system with Windows 10 Pro. We selected the Windows 10 Home option in each of the setups above, which saves $50.

