Get a 2TB NVMe SSD for just $210 at Newegg

The early Black Friday deals are coming in fast. If you're building a PC, or if you're looking to upgrade the storage in your existing rig, one of HP's 2TB NVMe SSDs is just $209.99 at Newegg. That makes it one of the cheapest 2TB NVMe SSDs on the market right now.

This drive was originally released earlier this year, and is rated at sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and seq. writes of 2,900 MB/s. In real-world testing by our friends at Tom's Hardware, the drive performed similarly to the best NVMe drives around, like the Samsung 970 Pro.

Now that this drive has dropped in price, it's a great buy—especially with HP's five-year warranty included.