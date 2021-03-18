Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide: The dialogue options to choose

If you're looking for a Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide, you're in the right place. One of the standout additions in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update is hangout events, in which you can kick back, relax, and have a chat with some of the game's colourful cast of characters. There's not a huge amount to it, but it's nice to have a break from all the exploring and battling and get to know your pals better.

One of the four characters on the Genshin Impact tier list you can hangout with is Noelle, a Geo hero who holds the ambition of one day joining the Knights of Favonius. That's where you come in. So, to help you make the dialogue choices you need to get the most rewards and help your friend out, this Noelle hangout guide for Genshin Impact will break down how the event works, and how to talk your way towards the loot you want.

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide: How it works

Before you can start this new event, you'll need to be at least Adventure Rank 26. And for each hangout you'll need to spend two Story Keys, which you can get from completing daily commissions. You access the event from the Events tab in the menu and you can start each chat mid-way through branches you've unlocked, so you don't need to start at the beginning each time if you make a mistake.

There are six different endings (aka. 'Hangout Memories') in total; You're offered three different paths, each with two endings. Which conclusion you get depends on the choices you make and it is possible to upset Noelle and lose hearts that appear on the top-right of the screen—you could even get kicked out of the hangout if you upset her too much. Generally your answers need to be supportive and not flirty, but you can just follow each choice that I lay out below so you don't go wrong.

However, I recommend that you try the chat yourself on your own before following this Genshin Impact Noelle hangout guide. Spoilers will follow, naturally, but the event is repeatable and you won't get locked out of any Hangout Memory, so you might as well answer in a way that fits the role you're playing, at least at first. Whatever you choose, below you'll find the answers that impact each ending, each dialogue branch—so you can jump into a later stage of a chat without having to start from the beginning, and all the rewards you can get.

Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Memories: How to get each ending

A Conundrum Called Love

Chivalric Training

"The Knights of Favonius have… maids?"

"Of course, where do you want to start?"

"Knightly Exercises"

"What you lack is rest."

"Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train someone to your maximum ability."

"And speaking of tea, let's have some!"

Fleeting Leisure

"I'll certainly do my best"

"...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him…"

"It shouldn't matter, it's the thought that counts."

Gift and Intent

"But now's not the best time to disturb them…"

"No whipping anything up..."

Whisper of the Paper Rose

Chivalric Training

"The Knights of Favonius have… maids?"

"Of course, where do you want to start?"

"Knightly Exercises?"

"What you lack is rest."

"Stopping for occasional rest is all part of ensuring that you can train to your maximum ability."

"And speaking of tea, let's have some!"

Fleeting Leisure

"I'll certainly do my best."

"...So Quinn feels that Bea has nothing important to say to him."

"Gifts convery our intentions, we should choose carefully."

Gift and Intent

"Cape Oath".

Goodbye, Miss Maid!

Chivalric Training

"You know… it's ok not to be a knight."

"No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time."

"The strength to fight powerful enemies comes only with the experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks."

"Think of every small task as a kind of training."

The Art of Hospitality

"I'll keep an eye on him. Nothing bad will happen."

"Imported?"

"...Noelle's way of showing hospitality."

"Brewing process?"

"It's just Noelle's way of showing hospitality."

"She's a mid of the Knights of Favonius."

"But at least the problem seems to be solved."

A Cold Reception

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Chivalric Training

"You know… it's ok not to be a knight."

"No matter how small the tasks, they still need someone to take care of them. I do small tasks all the time."

The strength to fight powerful enemies only comes with experience gained during the completion of smaller tasks."

"Think of every small task as a kind of training."

The Art of Hospitality

"Leave it to Noelle. She can take care of the situation."

"Imported?"

"...Made especially for you."

"Easier to obtain?"

"This one was made especially for you."

"Noelle, do we have anything else on the itinerary?"

"This one was made especially for you."

"She's a future Knight of Favonius."

"Allow me."

"If you understand, then nothing needs to be said."

"He had a sinister plot, so I drove him away."

A Defender's Will is their Strength

Chivalric Training

"The Knights of Favonius have... maids?"

"Of course, where do you want to start?"

"Knightly Exercises?"

"What you lack is strength!"

Noelle's Strength

"Is it because you lack real-world fighting experience?"

"Noelle, you've always worked as a maid in Mondstadt, right?"

"You could always start by training in the areas around Mondstadt."

Live Practice

"It is precisely because the power of a single knight is limited that the Knights of Favonius was formed. Don't you think?"

"We were quite far away."

"You've gotten stronger."

"Their intention was different."

A Maid Above Ground

Chivalric Training

"The Knights of Favonius have… maids?"

"Of course, where do you want to start."

"Knightly Exercises?"

"What you lack is strength."

Noelle's Strength

"Because… you still need more strength!"

Strength Training

"No."

"Your strength blew me away!"

Genshin Impact Noelle hangout event rewards

Below you'll find the rewards you get depending on how many endings you see. From the one ending to all six, here they are: