If you're using any kind of stagger build in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, do this side quest for the Lords of Fortune right away to get a best-in-slot ring

If you've been theorycrafting in Dragon Age: The Veilguard any, you'll probably have come to the same realisation I have. Most builds in the game can be split into two categories: Make stuff hurt, or stagger them. Weapons in particular seem evenly split between offering damage values or huge stagger numbers, the latter especially true for the big, stonking two-handers you'll be using (if you've got good taste, that is).

Well, turns out, the game has a killer unique ring for you that's basically best-in-slot for any stagger build, whether you're a based Slayer like me or something lame like a Spellblade Mage (sorry, Robin). It's called the Call of the Hall ring, and it's your new best friend.

(Image credit: Bioware / EA)

To get your mitts on this thing, all you need to do is—after unlocking Taash as a companion—wait until the game gives you The Hall of Valor side quest. Follow the markers, knock over 10 waves of mooks in the arena, and the ring is yours. What's more, none of these enemy waves are particularly challenging; just your garden variety bozos you spend most of your time popping detonations on, anyway.

While a whopping 50% stagger and 50% takedown damage are enough to make this ring sing, the real star here is its unique ability, which gives you a random advantage (that is, a buff) whenever you takedown an enemy. Playing as a Warrior, I've had great success combining this with the Garb of Kinship, which gives me 10% damage for every advantage I've got stacked. Together, I’ve found they’re best served with skills that give me buffs for smashing, slamming, and crushing my enemies into paste.

While you might find some late-game synergies, this ring is likely to be a winner for any stagger build throughout your adventure, thanks to how easy it is to obtain early and how flatly good the bonuses are. Almost every unique in the game comes with some form of downside or trade-off, but not here—The Call of the Hall ring is here to give you maximum walloping potential with no downside. Happy thumping!