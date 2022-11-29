The funniest gaming tweets from the past decade, just in case Twitter implodes

I think it's safe to say that we're in Twitter's endgame now. I don't think it's going to collapse like a dying star: Elon Musk paid $44 billion for the tortured, eternally unprofitable platform, and his creditors certainly want to see some kind of return on that investment. But Musk's annoying mercurial unseriousness, MAGA drift, and the fundamental reality that 11 figures is way too much to pay for a beleaguered social media company has me and other longtime posters coming to terms with the fact that Twitter is already well past its peak. Nothing lasts forever on the internet, especially when venture capital is involved.
I've got mixed emotions about it. Twitter and its clout jockeying has been bad for my mental health and terrible for my perception of reality, but some of the greatest posts ever written have appeared on my Twitter timeline, and I'll be sad to lose that venue when it's gone.
While the signal is still blinking, we've assembled a collection of our favorite gaming tweets (from the past decade-ish, after which our memories start to fail us) as a tribute to this long, strange trip. Screenshots link to the original tweet, when possible. Now let's remember the good times, pre-emerald-mine dynast.
I have replaced all the dragons in Skyrim with the state of Ohio. pic.twitter.com/zd1rXTLMOGAugust 1, 2022
One of the most INSANE things I have ever experienced online, specifically VRChat, is that someone completely recreated Kmarts with working scanners, p.a. systems, and more - and have a Discord with 3,000 people that occasionally roleplay working here unironically. #vrchat pic.twitter.com/bdAmc1j0pjJuly 27, 2022
(Further reading: this thread by game designer Robert Yang (opens in new tab) criticizes the genre of post the tweet above is parodying.)
Bruh are you fr rn? @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/f6lDBFXMc4February 27, 2022
Best of E3
Bethesda Front Row Hypeman Squad freaking out over every other sentence is honestly the funniest thing I've seen all day. pic.twitter.com/XnxntXzNPBJune 10, 2019
The brands™(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
PC Gamer and staff(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)
And finally...
The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3ZmSeptember 20, 2022