The funniest gaming tweets from the past decade, just in case Twitter implodes

One consequence of selling verified checks. (Image credit: @uJidow)

I think it's safe to say that we're in Twitter's endgame now. I don't think it's going to collapse like a dying star: Elon Musk paid $44 billion for the tortured, eternally unprofitable platform, and his creditors certainly want to see some kind of return on that investment. But Musk's annoying mercurial unseriousness, MAGA drift, and the fundamental reality that 11 figures is way too much to pay for a beleaguered social media company has me and other longtime posters coming to terms with the fact that Twitter is already well past its peak. Nothing lasts forever on the internet, especially when venture capital is involved.

I've got mixed emotions about it. Twitter and its clout jockeying has been bad for my mental health and terrible for my perception of reality, but some of the greatest posts ever written have appeared on my Twitter timeline, and I'll be sad to lose that venue when it's gone.

While the signal is still blinking, we've assembled a collection of our favorite gaming tweets (from the past decade-ish, after which our memories start to fail us) as a tribute to this long, strange trip. Screenshots link to the original tweet, when possible. Now let's remember the good times, pre-emerald-mine dynast.

I'm not that into Fork Knife, but Fork Knife: No Build Mode is excellent. (Image credit: Jenny Lawson)

This only gets more pronounced as you get older. (Image credit: @bobby)

It's true. (Image credit: oxyjene1986)

(opens in new tab)

C'mon, get it right. (Image credit: Danielle Partis)

I have replaced all the dragons in Skyrim with the state of Ohio. pic.twitter.com/zd1rXTLMOGAugust 1, 2022 See more

Link And Zelda Go To White Castle. (Image credit: James Brown)

One of many dril classics. (Image credit: @dril)

There's also an account dedicated to turning dril tweets into Magic cards. (Image credit: @drilmagic)

🤷 (Image credit: @VictoryPosition)

A kangaroo with a snatched waist, one of the great cultural innovations of the games industry. (Image credit: @instant_grat)

One of the most INSANE things I have ever experienced online, specifically VRChat, is that someone completely recreated Kmarts with working scanners, p.a. systems, and more - and have a Discord with 3,000 people that occasionally roleplay working here unironically. #vrchat pic.twitter.com/bdAmc1j0pjJuly 27, 2022 See more

Former PC Gamer editor Andy Kelly on what matters. (Image credit: Andy Kelly)

The Peter Molyneux parody account has been running for over a decade now. (Image credit: @PeterMolydeux)

You can learn a lot about game design on Twitter. (Image credit: Valve Facts)

(Further reading: this thread by game designer Robert Yang (opens in new tab) criticizes the genre of post the tweet above is parodying.)

A history lesson from Hard Drive editor Andy Holt. (Image credit: Andy Holt)

(Image credit: @Ranting_Trans)

🩻 (Image credit: @shackle_ton)

This parody of crypto culture was, of course, taken seriously by some. (Have you heard, though? Market gains have become virtually ad quanta!) (Image credit: Jon Bois)

Thank you, Wolfgang. 🫡 (Image credit: @MNateShyamalan)

Bruh are you fr rn? @ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/f6lDBFXMc4February 27, 2022 See more

What is wrong with us? (Image credit: Matthew Castle)

Going to need a wiki to keep track of all these factions. (Image credit: Robert Yang)

Best of E3

🙏 (Image credit: @dril)

Bethesda Front Row Hypeman Squad freaking out over every other sentence is honestly the funniest thing I've seen all day. pic.twitter.com/XnxntXzNPBJune 10, 2019 See more

The 2019 Bethesda E3 conference woo guy, what a legend. (Image credit: Mica Burton)

We'd probably wear the one on the right today, to be honest. (Image credit: Ben Hanson)

Square Enix E3 358/2 days was underrated. (Image credit: Daniel Ahmad)

The brands™

The internet has changed a lot since 2011, but in some ways, it hasn't changed at all. (Image credit: Sega)

We don't normally condone being amused by anything a fast food chain has to say but, alright, not bad. (Image credit: Wendy's)

The first $44 billion speedrun. (Image credit: Games Done Quick)

The official Need for Speed account probably shouldn't have called this person "milkshake brain" (it apologized), but you have to admit it's a pretty funny thing to call someone. (Image credit: EA)

"Come see what a real government shutdown looks like" might be the best Ubisoft gaffe, and there are a lot to choose from. (Image credit: @stopmrdomino)

The most mocked NFT tweet of all time. (Image credit: Rare Candy)

PC Gamer and staff

We have all done it. (Image credit: Chris Livingston)

Everyone desires to be yeeted into the flight sim glitch hole now and then. (Image credit: Kate Wagner)

We're pretty sure this is the first time we tweeted a screenshot of Geralt in a tub. We did it so many times after this, it became one of the best-known depictions of the character. You're welcome. (Image credit: PC Gamer)

We're incorrigible. (Image credit: @StebMcDreb)

