Where to find Fortnite's horrifying clown boards

Clowns. You either hate them or you hate them. Some of them are pretty terrifying, so it's understandable if you feel the need to protect yourself with a weapon. In Fortnite, if you see someone with a clown skin, they're probably a demented super-builder, and we wouldn't blame you for running the other way. Some back when it's safe in Fortnite Season 7. It's almost here anyway.

Clowns are in Fortnite in a big way for the penultimate week of challenges in season six. Scattered around the map are a few Carnival Clown Boards which contain a mini-game that you must finish to unlock Battle Stars.

You can see where the Carnival Clown Boards are on our map below. To finish the challenge, you'll need to get a score of 10 or more. To do so, just interact with the board, and balloons will begin to inflate in the different holes on the board, kind of like whack-a-mole. Shoot or smack the balloons as they inflate to score a point for each, and enjoy your Battle Stars.

